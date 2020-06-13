‘It’s going to be strange’: Mikel Arteta previews Man City v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that it will be “strange” for him to come up against Manchester City when he takes his Arsenal side to The Etihad next week.

The north London side are currently preparing for their return to Premier League action when they head up north to take on Pep Guardiola’s men on Wednesday night.

Arsenal have not played a competitive game since March after the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arteta started this season as a coach at Manchester City but he was drafted in to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal boss back in December.

The Spanish head coach is now focused on helping Arsenal to climb the Premier League table as they bid to try and secure a spot in the top four.

Arteta has now admitted that it will feel odd for him to come up against his former employers, but he is confident that his Arsenal side can get something from the game.

“It’s going to be strange, I can’t deny that,” Arteta replied when asked about the Man City game.

“Obviously I know everybody there, I spent four magnificent years with those players, those staff and the club.

“But I’m really excited as well. I can’t wait to start competing, playing again, and doing what we love most which is to play football. And yeah it was going to be very, very special for me, but I’m really looking forward to it.

“The ambition in this period, as I’ve said before, is to be a better team than we were before. In that moment we were on a really good run before we stopped for the coronavirus.

“I want to go day-by-day with this team and game after game be competitive in every game and go to any stadium and try to win. This has to be us.

“That’s the way I feel and the way I believe is the best way to approach every game.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

