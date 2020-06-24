Gary Lineker makes ‘competitive’ claim about Man United after 3-0 win over Sheff United

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker declared that Manchester United are back as a “competitive” force after their 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were looking to build on their point at Tottenham Hotspur with a victory over their top-six rivals Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial required just seven minutes to break the deadlock against the Blades when the France international steered a finish into the net following good work from Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old doubled the home side’s lead on the stroke of half-time when he produced another clinical finish to put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in control of the Premier League clash.

His striker partner Rashford wasted a couple of clearcut chances to extend the home side’s lead further, even missing an open goal at one point in the first half.

However, Martial capped a clinical performance by scoring Manchester United’s first Premier League hat-trick in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era with his third goal in 74th minute.

Manchester United moved to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC thanks to their 3-0 rout of Sheffield United to remain in the race for a Champions League spot.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to praise Manchester United’s resurgence in 2020 under Solskjaer.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “A hattrick for Martial as @ManUtd continue their unquestionable return to being competitive again. ”

Martial has scored 14 times and has made three assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season to produce his best return in a top-flight campaign since his move to Manchester United from AS Monaco in a £36m deal in 2015.

Manchester United will make the trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will take on Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip