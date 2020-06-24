Gary Lineker makes ‘competitive’ claim about Man United after 3-0 win over Sheff United

Gary Lineker says Manchester United are emerging as a competitive team once more after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sheff United

Social Spy
By Social Spy Wednesday 24 June 2020, 19:55 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker declared that Manchester United are back as a “competitive” force after their 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were looking to build on their point at Tottenham Hotspur with a victory over their top-six rivals Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial required just seven minutes to break the deadlock against the Blades when the France international steered a finish into the net following good work from Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old doubled the home side’s lead on the stroke of half-time when he produced another clinical finish to put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in control of the Premier League clash.

His striker partner Rashford wasted a couple of clearcut chances to extend the home side’s lead further, even missing an open goal at one point in the first half.

However, Martial capped a clinical performance by scoring Manchester United’s first Premier League hat-trick in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era with his third goal in 74th minute.

Manchester United moved to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC thanks to their 3-0 rout of Sheffield United to remain in the race for a Champions League spot.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to praise Manchester United’s resurgence in 2020 under Solskjaer.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “A hattrick for Martial as @ManUtd continue their unquestionable return to being competitive again. ”

Martial has scored 14 times and has made three assists in 25 games in the Premier League this season to produce his best return in a top-flight campaign since his move to Manchester United from AS Monaco in a £36m deal in 2015.

Manchester United will make the trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will take on Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Frank Lampard
‘I’m very excited’: Chelsea FC star reacts to latest summer signing
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole urges Chelsea FC to make 23-year-old their third summer signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport pundit makes bold prediction about Man United
Pep Guardiola
‘Another defeat’: BBC Sport pundit predicts Chelsea FC v Man City
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard singles out two Chelsea FC stars after win at Aston Villa
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
‘Best player on the park’: Alan Shearer hails Man United star after Tottenham draw
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
World No1 Novak Djokovic joins list of coronavirus positive tests after Adria Tour
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
BBC Sport pundit makes bold prediction about Man United
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole urges Chelsea FC to make 23-year-old their third summer signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network