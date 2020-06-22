Man United face competition from Real Madrid for 29-year-old striker – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are competing with Juventus and Real Madrid in the race to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Jimenez’s situation at Wolves.

The same article states that Manchester United are facing competition from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid after the Wolves striker’s impressive performances this season.

According to the same story, Jimenez’s agent Jorge Mendes will play a big role in any potential transfer, having been heavily involved incoming and outgoings at Wolves over the past few years.

The report goes on to highlight that Juventus and Real Madrid have established relationships with Mendes that could prove useful in potential negotiations.

The Italian media outlet claim that the Serie A champions are reluctant to meet Wolves’ £54m asking-price for the Mexico international as Juve look to replace Gonzalo Higuain.

The story adds that Juventus are hoping that a swap deal could help the Serie A side land their target ahead of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Jimenez scored in Wolves’ 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening as he netted his third goal in his last four Premier League games.

The Mexican centre-forward has netted 14 goals and has made six assists in 30 appearances in the Premier League this season to help Wolves challenge for a top-four finish.

The former Benfica striker has also proven his pedigree on the European stage with a respectable return of three goals and three assists in seven outings in the Europa League.

Jimenez has scored 40 goals in 89 games since his move to Wolves from Benfica at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Wolves will return to action on Tuesday night with a clash against Bournemouth, while Manchester United will host Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

