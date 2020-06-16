Man United urged to sign quality 20-year-old from Borussia Dortmund

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Louis Saha says that Manchester United should make a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks about adding some further quality to his squad ahead of next season.

Sancho’s future has been a constant source of speculation in recent months, with the 20-year-old having been heavily linked with a potential move back to England.

The attacker has been in fine form for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 17 goals and making 16 assists in 29 Bundesliga games for the German side.

And former Manchester United forward Saha feels that Sancho would be a good fit for Solskjaer’s Red Devils team.

Asked whether Sancho would be a good addition to the Manchester United squad, Saha told beIN Sports: “Totally, yes.

“He is a player that is uncatchable, he’s clever, quick, very precise. He’s got the legs, the stamina, the quality.

“He’s very creative for that type of player. When you have all those things, like I said about speed and creativity, but precise as well.

“So, imagine how deadly these things are. You can’t stop the guy and at the same time he is very precise because he knows how to stop when passing the ball.”

He continued: “It’s really hard because players, for example, Anthony and Rashford, it can be hard for them because most of the time they’re going so quick so it’s hard to deliver the good pass like Juan Mata would do.

“Sancho has got that ability to address the right passes, the right weight of the pass because of his intelligence.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

They will return to Premier League action with a trip to face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side on Friday night as they bid to reignite their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

