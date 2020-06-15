Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United will finish this season

Rio Ferdinand explains why he's expecting to see Man United finish in the Premier League's top four this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 15 June 2020, 04:45 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand is confident that Manchester United have what it takes to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they prepare for the Premier League’s return this week.

Manchester United had been in good form before the season was put on hold back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

As things stand, Manchester United are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, with the race for a top-four finish set to go down to the wire in the Premier League.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Friday night when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home in a behind-closed-doors game.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is confident that the Red Devils will have what it takes to snatch a top-four finish this term.

“I reckon they should make the top four­ — with that squad they ought to,” said Ferdinand, speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star.

“Paul Pogba is fit again, as is Marcus Rashford, there is talk Pogba is looking really good in training.

“He and Bruno Fernandes can form a productive midfield partnership in a three with someone like Scott McTominay.

“Don’t forget United were on a good streak when the season was halted — and had just beaten Manchester City not long after winning at Chelsea.

“They haven’t lost in about ten games and signs of Ole’s good management are coming to fruition now. I’ve never lost faith in Ole despite all the criticism he was getting.

“I believe in him and if he makes that top four he’ll have done a good job. He also still has the Europa League to aim for if we can get that going again.”

Manchester United finished in sixth place in the Premier League and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

