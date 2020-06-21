Bruno Fernandes opens up about Paul Pogba at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he finds it easy to link up with Paul Pogba in the Manchester United team.

Manchester United fans watched the pair link up together for the first time on Friday night as Pogba came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

Pogba won the penalty which Fernandes converted late on to earn a point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and keep them in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The French midfielder has barely featured for Manchester United this season due to a string of injury problems, and he has only started five games in the Premier League in total this term.

However, the World Cup winner is now ready for selection once again and Fernandes is confident that he will be able to strike up a fruitful partnership with the former Juventus star.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Friday night’s game, Fernandes said: “We’ve been training hard in the past few weeks.

“When we train in groups I was in the group with Paul so to find the connection is easier.

“I found a good connection with everyone and the most important thing is the team.

“Paul thinks the same and we are happy, the penalty I kick, so most important is the team so it doesn’t matter who scores, assists, the more important is winning.”

Fernandes has been in fine form since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January, with the playmaker having scored three goals and made three assists in six Premier League appearances so far.

Manchester United are on course to return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men two points behind the Blues, who face Aston Villa away from home on Sunday afternoon.

