‘He’s bossing people’: Darren Fletcher raves about Man United playmaker

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Darren Fletcher has praised the impact Bruno Fernandes has had since his move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon earlier this year.

The 25-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances since his switch to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has hit the ground running with his new employers, scoring three goals and making four assists in all competitions since his switch at the turn of the year.

The Portugal playmaker is now preparing to try and help the Red Devils to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, with the English top flight set to resume next week.

And former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher says that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Red Devils’ January signing so far.

“I think he’s been fantastic. His ability has been there for everyone to see. For me, it’s been his personality and his attitude,” Fletcher told Sky Sports.

“He tries things, he tries difficult passes but, when he gives it away, it’s his reaction after he does it. It’s fantastic, his hunger to try and get the ball back. He doesn’t throw his arms up in the air or sulk and moan.

“He’s bossing people on the pitch, he’s taking responsibility. He’s looked like the epitome of a Manchester United player. He wants to be there, he wants the ball, he demands the ball.

“He’s seen Old Trafford as his theatre and he’s relishing it. He’s sort of been a breath of fresh air with personality more than anything, which is what you need to play for Man United.

“Ability’s not enough. You need personality to play for Manchester United and he epitomises it.”

Fernandes will be hoping to feature when Manchester United return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Manchester United finished sixth and without a trophy last season.

