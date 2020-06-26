Sky Sports pundit criticises Anthony Martial despite Man United hat-trick

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Graeme Souness criticised Anthony Martial for lacking enthusiasm despite the forward’s hat-trick in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The France international completed a 74-minute hat-trick to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secure three crucial points against top-six rivals at Old Trafford.

Martial broke the deadlock in the seventh minute with a close-range finish before he extended the home side’s lead on the stroke of half-time against the Blades.

The 24-year-old became the first Manchester United player to score a hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson stood down as manager in 2013 when Martial collected Marcus Rashford’s pass and dinked a finish over the goalkeeper with 16 minutes left to play.

Martial has now scored 14 times in the Premier League this season to produce his best return for the 20-time English champions in an individual league campaign since his arrival at the club in 2015.

But Sky Sports pundit Souness was still critical of Martial in spite of the Manchester United forward’s treble after Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Sheffield United.

“The third one [goal] was class,” Souness told Sky Sports. “But we know he’s class. He’s got everything to be a top player if he could just have the same enthusiasm as Rashford the way he (conducts himself).

“There’s no doubt Martial is a proper player but he seems to hide it, sometimes he doesn’t seem interested but he was tonight.

“Maybe the answer is for him to score early in every game he plays and stays interested.”

Martial’s hat-trick was the first by a Manchester United player in the Premier League since Robin van Persie scored three times against Aston Villa in April 2013.

The France international has scored 19 times in all competitions this season thanks to his prolific performance against Sheffield United as Martial looks to break the 20-goal mark for the first time at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils continued their impressive home form with 13 successive goals without reply in their last four outings at Old Trafford to underline their top-four credentials.

Manchester United will take on Norwich City in the FA Cup sixth round at Carrow Road on Saturday evening before Solskjaer’s men host Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford next Tuesday.

