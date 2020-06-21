Patrice Evra disagrees with Man United boss about Bruno Fernandes comparison

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Patrice Evra says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was wrong to compare Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

The Portugal international has quickly won over the Manchester United supporters with his easy-on-the-eye performances in the heart of Solskjaer’s midfield since his move to Old Trafford in January.

Manchester United paid £47m to sign the 25-year-old from Sporting Lisbon following more than 12 months of transfer speculation linking Fernandes with a move to Old Trafford.

Fernandes hasn’t disappointed with a return of three goals and three assists in six Premier League games for the 20-time English champions since his big-money move.

The Portuguese playmaker scored Manchester United’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night after Fernandes scored from the penalty spot.

Solskjaer compared Fernandes to Scholes in the lead up to the return of the Premier League following the January signing’s impressive start to his Manchester United career.

However, former Red Devils defender Evra felt it was a “crime” to prematurely compare Fernandes to one of the club’s greatest-ever midfielders.

“I was in shock when Ole compared him to Paul Scholes, because I think when you compare a player to Paul Scholes it is a crime,” Evra told Sky Sports before Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham.

He continued: “But actually I understand what he means, the way he dictates the game. Since he arrived, it’s the first time I have seen a player being in charge at United.

“You can see his position, he always wants the ball, he’s always in the right place, he plays really simply.

“I was really, really surprised when I saw the impact Bruno Fernandes had for Man United, so I hope he will play in the same way he was playing before [coronavirus].”

Scholes won 11 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice during a decorated career at Manchester United under Solskjaer’s former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The retired England international netted 155 times in 718 games in all competitions during his 19-year career at Manchester United.

Fernandes established himself as a promising midfielder with 11 goals in 95 games for Udinese before a brief 12-month stint at Sampdoria.

The Portugal international underlined his growing reputation with 64 goals in 137 games for Sporting Lisbon to catch the eye of Manchester United.

Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League since making his top-flight debut for the Red Devils, scoring three times and creating three assists.

Fernandes will be hoping to continue his prolific form when Manchester United host top-six rivals Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip