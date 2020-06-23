Gary Neville sends warning to Man United about David De Gea’s form

David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Gary Neville says David De Gea’s drastic drop in performance level for Manchester United is more than just a blip.

The Spain international was partially at fault for Tottenham Hotspur’s first-half goal in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United in north London on Friday night.

Steven Berjiwn managed to dart past Manchester United captain Harry Maguire before the Netherlands international fired a shot directly at De Gea in the away side’s goal.

De Gea could only managed to parry the Tottenham forward’s effort into the net to prompt criticism from former Manchester United captain Roy Keane at half-time.

The 29-year-old made another big mistake earlier this season when De Gea cleared the ball into an opposing player in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

De Gea has been guilty of errors against FC Barcelona, Watford and twice against Arsenal in the past 24 months to raise questions about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United defender Neville warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that De Gea’s alarming drop in form is more than just a blip considering that the shot-stopper has been struggling for nearly two seasons.

“He was the one player United could rely upon for the last four years but he’s not the same,” Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“He hasn’t been the same for some time. When form drops for six months it’s a blip but when it goes on for a year you start to worry. When it goes over two years it becomes more permanent.

“That is now a fair representation of what De Gea is as he’s making lots of mistakes. Ones he would never make – he was always somebody you could completely rely upon.

“It can only be a confidence thing. The arms, legs and body are the same – it’s got to be the mind.

“The reception he’s got in Spain has affected him. He’s even been booed by Spanish fans when he’s wearing the Spanish shirt. In the World Cup in 2018 he really struggled and from that he’s doubted himself. Mentally he’s not quite the same.”

De Gea was considered the best goalkeeper in the Premier League during his peak at Manchester United under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

However, Liverpool FC shot-stopper Alisson Becker has taken De Gea’s crown since his move to Anfield from AS Roma in 2018.

De Gea is facing speculation suggesting that Solskjaer could be ready to give Dean Henderson a chance to make a claim for the number one spot at Old Trafford.

The England international has kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season alongside Burnley’s Nick Pope and Liverpool FC’s Alisson Becker.

The Blades will make the trip to Manchester United on Wednesday night but Henderson won’t be available for selection against his parent club.

