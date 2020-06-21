Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies to Roy Keane’s criticism of key Man United star

David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended David De Gea’s performance in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur after Roy Keane branded the goalkeeper “overrated” on Friday night.

The Spain international received some criticism after De Gea failed to stop Steven Bergwijn’s shot despite his attempt being straight at the Manchester United number one goalkeeper.

The Netherlands international easily beat Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in the lead up to the goal before De Gea parried the forward’s shot into the net.

Former Manchester United skipper Keane didn’t hold back in his assessment of De Gea at half-time, as the outspoken Sky Sports pundit admitted he was “fed up” with what he believes to be one of the “most overrated goalkeepers”.

Naturally, Solskjaer was asked about Keane’s rant in his post-match interview and the Manchester United manager was quick to come to the defence of his shot-stopper.

“The boy [Bergwijn] hit it really well,” Solskjaer said at his post-match news conference. “The ball moves.

“Roy was a fantastic midfielder, he’s a good friend of mine and I’m not sure he would’ve stopped it either. But that’s not the point.

“David is a bit disappointed with it, obviously. But if you see it the ball was moving through the air.”

De Gea has struggled to find a high level of consistency over the past couple of seasons under Solskjaer.

The Spanish goalkeeper has increasingly allowed mistakes to creep into his performances to raise questions about his future at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero providing the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper with competition for a starting spot.

The Manchester United manager will also be keeping an eye on Dean Henderson’s performances for Sheffield United after the 23-year-old moved to the Blades on loan for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

Henderson has kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, while De Gea has managed to rack up eight shut-outs.

Henderson’s Sheffield United side will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, although the on-loan goalkeeper won’t be available to face his former club.

Manchester United drew 3-3 with Sheffield United in the reverse fixture back in November.

