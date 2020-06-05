Dimitar Berbatov predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov says Manchester United have a “massive opportunity” to finish in the top four ahead of Chelsea FC this season.

The Red Devils are in fifth place and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish in the interrupted 2019-20 Premier League season.

Manchester United are unbeaten since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completed a £47m deal to sign Portugal international Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The 20-time English champions built up significant momentum to put Chelsea FC under pressure in the race to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

However, Manchester United’s charge towards a top-four finish has been interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak that led to the Premier League’s suspension in mid-March.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov believes that the Red Devils are in a good position to make a run at a fourth-placed finish in the remaining nine games of the season.

“Make no mistake, this is a massive opportunity for United and they know it,” Berbatov told Betfair’s blog.

“Hopefully, they will be prepared for that challenge because three points are nothing, if they win their first game back and Chelsea slip up then the three points aren’t an issue anymore, it can be as easy as that.

“But on the other hand, if United slip up and Chelsea win it will be six points, so they also have to be careful, there can be no room for error.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions since their 2-0 defeat by Burnley at Old Trafford back in January.

The Red Devils have recently completed a deal to keep Nigeria international Odion Ighalo at Old Trafford on loan up until January 2021.

Manchester United are looking to secure a return to the Champions League after finishing in sixth place in the top-flight table last term.

