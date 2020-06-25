Gary Lineker raves about Man United star after 3-0 win over Sheffield United

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker was quick to praise Marcus Rashford’s performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

The England international started alongside Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood for the visit of the Blades at Old Trafford.

Rashford created the opening goal when his powerful cross was directed into the net by Martial in the seventh minute.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka teed up Martial for his second goal of the Premier League clash on the stroke of half-time to put Manchester United in control.

Rashford missed two glorious opportunities to score his first goals since the coronavirus pandemic but the England forward appeared to be rusty in front of goal.

But there was nothing wrong with the Manchester United striker’s ability to create chances for team-mates after Rashford made the assist for Martial’s third goal.

While Martial will get the plaudits for his hat-trick against Sheffield United, Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to praise Rashford’s contribution in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “2 assists for @MarcusRashford. It’s not just school meals he puts on a plate.”

Rashford has scored 14 goals and has made six assists in 24 games in the Premier League this season.

The England star is level on 14 league goals with Martial in the Premier League’s goal-scoring charts.

Manchester United are set to take on Norwich City in the FA Cup third round at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion next Tuesday.

