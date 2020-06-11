Michael Owen likens 18-year-old Man United starlet to Wayne Rooney

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Michael Owen has likened Mason Greenwood to Wayne Rooney, adding that the Manchester United teenager could follow in the England legend’s footsteps.

The 18-year-old has made a bright start to his Red Devils career after making his debut in a 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March 2019.

In doing so, Greenwood became the second youngest player to feature for the 20-time English champions behind Norman Whiteside at the age of 17 years and 156 days.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Greenwood the chance to shine on a number of different occasions in the 2019-20 season.

The Red Devils teenager has tended to seize his opportunities to shine, scoring 12 times in 36 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen believes the Red Devils need someone to fill the void left by Wayne Rooney, adding that Greenwood could be the player.

“I still think that Manchester United could do with – I know it’s impossible but if they could find that next Wayne Rooney, that next 19, 20, 21-year-old who was going to be there for the next 10 years,” Owen told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“They’ve almost been getting by with Ibrahimovic, getting by with Ighalo.

“These players are very good but coming to the end of their career but they probably need to find that one like a Rooney, right at the start of his career that’s going to carry them forward.

“Can it be Mason Greenwood? It might be that they use these types of players while he grows with them.

“It’s all fascinating at the moment at Manchester United, a real, interesting puzzle to solve. ‘But I do think they’re going in the right direction.”

Greenwood has netted five times in 22 games in the Premier League this season, while the England Under-21 international has scored five goals in seven Europa League outings.

The Manchester United centre-forward has been at the club since the age of six, making his way through the youth system before making his debut at Parc des Princes.

