Dimitar Berbatov sends warning to Man United about Paul Pogba return

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Dimitar Berbatov has warned Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that it would be “dangerous” to rush Paul Pogba back into his starting XI.

The France international could be set to return to the Manchester United team when the Premier League season resumes on 17 June following the enforced break due to coronavirus.

Pogba has been sidelined for most of the Premier League season with a foot injury, undergoing surgery on the problem in January to rule him out of action since then.

However, the suspension of the Premier League due to the pandemic means that Solskjaer will have Pogba available for the remaining nine games of the top-flight season.

Manchester United had built significant momentum before the season was suspended due to Covid-19 after going unbeaten following the signing of Bruno Fernandes.

However, former Red Devils striker Berbatov believes Solskjaer needs to show patience with Pogba before the Manchester United manager reintroduces the World Cup winner to his starting XI.

“United have had a huge boost in Paul Pogba returning to fitness,” Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column.

“It is great news for the team. The dangerous thing is that he hasn’t played for so long, so hopefully he has prepared well and he will be ready to play at 100 per cent again. Is he going to start? I’m not too sure.”

“Coming back from a long injury may impact him starting, it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer puts him straight into the battle. I’m sure if the manager asks Pogba how he feels and if he is ready, then Paul will say ‘of course I am ready.

“It will be the first time we get to see Fernandes and Pogba play together and it will be interesting to see if they can hit it off, they will have had the chance to get to know each other in training but that is totally different to a game.

“It could be a great partnership and I am sure that Pogba’s return is a massive boost and will give huge confidence to the whole team.

“One player doesn’t define a team, but when you have good, quality, confident players putting all their effort in to help the team then you are going to succeed.”

Pogba has made two assists in seven Premier League games in the 2019-20 season.

The World Cup winner suffered an injury in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the end of September before he made two appearances against Watford and Newcastle United.

Pogba moved to Manchester United from Juventus in an £89m deal in 2016.

