Paul Scholes disagrees with Man United boss about Bruno Fernandes comparison

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has rubbished Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suggestion that Bruno Fernandes is a similar player to the Manchester United legend.

The Portugal international has been a big hit at the Red Devils since Fernandes completed a £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has hit the ground running at Manchester United with a series of eye-catching performances in the middle of the park to help Solskjaer’s men build momentum.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals and has made three assists in five games in the Premier League to help Manchester United remain unbeaten since his arrival.

Solskjaer was quick to compare Fernandes to Scholes given his playmaker qualities – his ability to roam box-to-box and stay calm under pressure from opponents.

However, retired Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes he was a vastly different player to the Portuguese star, disagreeing with his former team-mate.

“I don’t think I was a player like him, I know there’s been a few comparisons but I just think we’re totally different,” Scholes told MUTV Group Chat, as quoted by Metro.

“I think he plays higher up the pitch, I think he’s got great skill to beat a man, he looks like he wants to score goals, he’ll shoot from anywhere, he’s capable of playing a pass.

“His set-pieces are good, his free-kicks are good. All of a sudden they look like they’re going to create, they look like they’re going to score goal every time he’s in possession of the ball.

“I think we’re totally different, he has the skills to go past a man.

“The only comparison is the shooting, we both think about goals and where our centre-forward is going to be.

“His set-pieces are brilliant, I was useless at set-pieces so that’s another comparison gone down the drain.”

Fernandes has scored one goal and has made one assist in three Europa League fixtures since his move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June.

Manchester United’s first home game will be against top-six rivals Sheffield United on Wednesday 24 June before their FA Cup quarter-final against Norwich City on Saturday 27 June.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip