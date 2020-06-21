‘I still have doubts’: Roy Keane raises concerns about Man United duo

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has questioned whether Fred and Scott McTominay are good enough for the Manchester United team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to started with the midfield pair for their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Friday in their first Premier League game since March.

The Manchester United manager chose to stick with the Brazil and Scotland internationals given their fine performances before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

However, Solskjaer turned to Paul Pogba with 27 minutes left to play as the World Cup winner replaced Fred for the final quarter of the Premier League clash.

Pogba won a late penalty to help Manchester United earn a point at Tottenham after Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot to cancel out Steven Bergwijn’s first-half opener.

Former Manchester United captain Keane raised concerns about Fred and McTominay after their Red Devils pair struggled to have an impact in Friday night’s clash.

“The potential is there and good players will enjoy working with other good players,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“Ole made the point about getting the balance right in the team. Paul Pogba’s available but he didn’t want to throw him back in, he’s probably not up to speed yet so coming on for the last 25 minutes is perfect for him.

“But on paper you could look at those two players playing together and it will be a big plus for Man United.

“I still have doubts going forward for United. I still think the two lads in midfield – McTominay and Fred – are probably short.

“I know McTominay is learning his trade but I don’t think Fred is up to it.

“So there will be an opportunity for these lads [Pogba and Fernandes] to play regularly. And if they click together obviously that’s good news for United.”

The Scottish midfielder has scored four goals and has made one assist in 19 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Fred appeared to have turned a corner under Solskjaer this season following a string of impressive performances in the heart of the Manchester United midfielder.

The £52m signing has started 23 times in the Premier League this term to highlight his growing importance to Solskjaer.

Pogba, on the other hand, has missed the majority of the campaign due to a persistent injury problem.

The France international’s impressive cameo could earn Pogba a starting spot against Sheffield United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

If Pogba is named in Solskjaer’s starting XI for the top-six clash, it will be the former Juventus midfielder’s first start since a 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip