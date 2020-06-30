Roy Keane sends warning to Man United about Liverpool FC

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has warned Manchester United that they still have a long way to go to overhaul Premier League champions Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in all competitions since Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have continued their impressive form over the past week or so after the return of competitive football in England following a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Devils battled to a credible 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before Anthony Martial became the first player to score a hat-trick since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side set up a FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea FC on Saturday evening when Harry Maguire netted in the 118th minute to secure a 2-1 victory over Norwich City in the last eight at Carrow Road.

Some Manchester United supporters have been talking about the prospect of the Red Devils challenging for the title next season thanks to their impressive form in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, former Manchester United captain Keane was on hand to bring the club’s supporters back down to earth with his sobering prediction for next term.

“They’re a few players off yet,” Keane told the Irish Independent.

“They have obviously strengthened but the table doesn’t lie. Look at their points total. I know people say they’ve had one or two decent results – against Man City and Liverpool – but it’s all about the point. They haven’t been consistent enough.

“They will certainly be pushing to get that fourth position but trying to get fourth and winning the league is a big leap. They need one or two players. I think United are short at the back

“So, no, I don’t see United competing in the next year or two for the league.

“I think there’s going to be improvement and they will close the gap, but there is a bit of work to be done for Ole and the players. They’re missing something.”

Manchester United are five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils are also facing competition from Wolves, who sit three points ahead of Solskjaer’s side in the top-six race.

Manchester United will take on Brighton in their next Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side will make the trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League next Saturday.

