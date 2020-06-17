Teams will be nervous about facing Man United, claims Sky Sports pundit

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Teams will be worried about coming up against a fully-fit Manchester United side, according to Jamie Redknapp.

The Red Devils are preparing to return to Premier League action on Friday night when they travel to north London to take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side.

It will be Manchester United’s first game since the season was put on hold back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and it will be held behind closed doors.

Manchester United had been in good form before the campaign was halted, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won three of their last four games in the top flight to leave them three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils are set to welcome back the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford following injury lay-offs, and former midfielder Redknapp feels confident that Manchester United are ready to step up a gear.

“There are important players coming back,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“If you look at Manchester United right now, they’ve got a young man in Marcus Rashford who is now fit for his team. That’s going to be amazing to have him back for United.

“It’s like a brand new signing – one of the best centre forwards in the world or wide players, wherever you want to play him. So I think United will look at that and think ‘we’ve got a real chance’.

“It will be interesting to see the dynamic in midfield, too, with Paul Pogba coming back as well. There’s so much talent in that area now and if you can get that midfield working together then you’ve got a really big chance.

“Teams will be nervous about United. The likes of Chelsea that are already in the top four will be looking over their shoulder.”

Pogba is set to make a return to action for the Old Trafford outfit after having missed most of the current campaign due to injury.

The French midfielder has only made five Premier League starts all season, and he underwent ankle surgery back in January.

Manchester United are looking to beat Chelsea FC to a top-four finish this season after they ended up in sixth place and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip