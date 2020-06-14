‘I haven’t seen that in him before’: Luke Shaw raves about Man United striker

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Luke Shaw has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford following his solid form for Manchester United this season.

The England striker had been enjoying a good run of form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men before he suffered a back injury back in January.

Rashford has not featured for Manchester United since 15 January but he is now believed to be ready to make his comeback as the Red Devils prepare for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and made four assists in in 22 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this season.

And Manchester United full-back Shaw feels that Rashford has moved up a gear in terms of his performances this term.

“He’s looked unstoppable at times this season and he’s looked so confident.” Shaw said of Rashford, quoted by the London Evening Standard.

“I haven’t seen that in him before. He was always confident, but not to this level, and he’s matured so much.

“He knows he has the ability to be one of the best and he’s pushing himself all the time to maximise that.

“There’s no reason why, if he keeps going, keeps pushing himself, that he can’t win it [the Ballon d’Or] one day.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their trip to face their former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side on Friday in their first game since the coronavirus pandemic halted the Premier League season.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

