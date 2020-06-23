‘Best player on the park’: Alan Shearer hails Man United star after Tottenham draw

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer singled out Bruno Fernandes for special praise after the playmaker helped Manchester United to earn a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

The Portugal international has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes made his sixth start of the season in the Premier League in north London on Friday night and he scored the all-important equaliser for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men late in the second half from the penalty spot after Paul Pogba was fouled in the box.

The 25-year-old midfielder has now scored three goals and made three assists in the Premier League since his move to Old Trafford at the turn of the year, and he has seemingly not struggled at all to adapt to the rigours of English football,

Former England striker Shearer was very impressed by what he saw from Fernandes against Spurs on Friday night and claimed that the playmaker was the best player on the pitch during the Premier League clash.

“Bruno Fernandes was the best player on the park,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.

“His first touch and his first thought is to look and to play forward, and he makes the players ahead of him better players because of that.

“The options that he now provides because of that, his energy, his ability to pick the right pass, whereas before he arrived they were struggling in that position, and if Pogba is going to play on a regular basis, or decides to stay, then it could be a very, very good partnership.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will then take on Norwich City, Brighton and Bournemouth in their next three Premier League games, before they turn their attentions towards clashes against Aston Villa and Southampton.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

