Alan Shearer replies when asked about the signings Man United need to make

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer has claimed that Manchester United need to make “three or four” big signings in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a host of potential signings in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks about bolstering his squad at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Despite plenty of speculation so far, Manchester United have not yet wrapped up any deals, with the likes of Chelsea FC having already announced a move to land Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Manchester United booked their spot in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday night thanks to their 2-1 victory over Norwich City away from home.

England legend Shearer was on punditry duty for BBC Sport during the clash, and asked what signings he thinks Manchester United need to make this summer, Shearer replied: “I think three or four big players.

“Right side of midfield, possibly a centre-forward, centre-halve and maybe another midfielder.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright suggested that Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho would be a perfect signing for the Red Devils.

Wright said: “That’s the kind of signing [Sancho] they have to make if they’re going to be challenging City and Liverpool. Everybody is excited about Bruno Fernandes and Pogba.

“Martial and Rashford, both of them 19 goals each, last time any Man United players got that was Chicharito [Javier Hernandez] and [Dimitar] Berbatov.

“It seems like it’s starting to happen [for United].”

The Red Devils have been in decent form since the return of top-flight football in England, with Manchester United having won two of their three games in all competitions after the restart.

Manchester United are currently five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the Premier League table as things stand.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home.

After that, Solskjaer’s side will play Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Southampton in their next three Premier League games as they bid to try and finish in the top four this season.

