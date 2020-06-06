Bruno Fernandes: Why I cried about joining Man United

Bruno Fernandes reveals that he cried with happiness when he first found out that he was joining Man United

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 6 June 2020, 04:45 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he cried “through happiness” after learning that he would be moving to Manchester United back in January.

The Portugal international has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year.

Fernandes has already established himself as a regular fixture in the Manchester United team so far this season and has scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has also coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, who are now just three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Now, the Portuguese playmaker has revealed how he reacted when he first found out that a move to Manchester United was on the cards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Fernandes said: “You know, I will say the truth that I was scared. It was a dream [come true] but it was a big dream.

“For me, playing in England and for Manchester [United] was the highest part of my career. To play in the Premier League, for one of the best teams in the world.

“When I received the call saying: ‘Bruno, you have the chance of moving to Manchester’, I called my wife, my brother, my sister, my mother and just started crying.

“But I was crying through happiness. I fought all my life for this, for this top club. The chance was here and I needed to take it with both hands, to follow my dream.

“My family knew since the beginning that I wanted to be a footballer, they knew my big dream was to be in the Premier League and to play for Manchester [United].”

Manchester United have won three of their last four games in the Premier League since Fernandes joined the club at the turn of the year.

The Red Devils ended up in sixth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy under Solskjaer last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes: Why I cried about joining Man United
Paul Pogba
Bruno Fernandes sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC edge closer to signing 23-year-old from Premier League rival – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Sky Sports pundit makes claim about summer signings at Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC set to sign 24-year-old after Liverpool FC U-turn – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Birthday boy Rafael Nadal ‘trying to stay positive’ – just like always
Charlie Nicholas
Sky Sports pundit suggests Arsenal should sell these two players
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Jamie Carragher sends advice to Arsenal about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer
ScoopDragon Football News Network