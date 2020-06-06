Bruno Fernandes: Why I cried about joining Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he cried “through happiness” after learning that he would be moving to Manchester United back in January.

The Portugal international has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year.

Fernandes has already established himself as a regular fixture in the Manchester United team so far this season and has scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford has also coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils, who are now just three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Now, the Portuguese playmaker has revealed how he reacted when he first found out that a move to Manchester United was on the cards.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Fernandes said: “You know, I will say the truth that I was scared. It was a dream [come true] but it was a big dream.

“For me, playing in England and for Manchester [United] was the highest part of my career. To play in the Premier League, for one of the best teams in the world.

“When I received the call saying: ‘Bruno, you have the chance of moving to Manchester’, I called my wife, my brother, my sister, my mother and just started crying.

“But I was crying through happiness. I fought all my life for this, for this top club. The chance was here and I needed to take it with both hands, to follow my dream.

“My family knew since the beginning that I wanted to be a footballer, they knew my big dream was to be in the Premier League and to play for Manchester [United].”

Manchester United have won three of their last four games in the Premier League since Fernandes joined the club at the turn of the year.

The Red Devils ended up in sixth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy under Solskjaer last term.

