Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry ahead of Premier League return

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has issued a rallying cry to his Manchester United team-mates, insisting that the Red Devils can pick up where they left off when the season resumes.

The Red Devils were in decent form before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Manchester United had won three of their last four games in the Premier League and the arrival of Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window had given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad a boost.

Fernandes made an instant impact in the Manchester United team, scoring three goals and making four assists in all competitions before the season was put on hold a few months ago.

With the Premier League season now set to resume, and Manchester United preparing to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June in London in their first behind-closed-doors clash, Fernandes has stressed the importance of the Red Devils continuing their fine form.

“I am looking forward to starting again like we finished,” speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website.

“Maybe doing better than we did. I think it’s very important and the first game for us is a good opportunity to look forward to doing very well to finish the season.”

Fernandes also commented on the slightly different set-up at the Manchester United training ground in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “The difference is just to arrive at different hours and not doing the same as we would in the past.

“The most important thing is to be training and we can be together at the training ground.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

