Sky Sports pundit talks up Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes following the strong start he has made to life at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been earning lots of praise for his performances this season since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon back in January.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made three assists in his first six appearances in the Premier League for the Red Devils, and his arrival at Old Trafford seems to have given the whole squad a lift.

The playmaker scored Manchester United’s equaliser from the penalty spot as the Red Devils claimed a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp believes that Fernandes is the perfect example for young attacking midfielders to learn from.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Redknapp said: “My advice to any young, aspiring midfielders out there would be to study Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

“Look at how he strikes the ball when shooting from distance. Look at how he creates such a dip and swerve that it makes his shots more difficult to stop.

“It is not conventional, and it is not a fluke. It is done by design in order to bamboozle the goalkeeper.

“The instant Fernandes gets the ball, he does not delay and he does not look sideways, either. He instead looks at how he can create an immediate goalscoring opportunity or, even better, shoot himself.

“Frank Lampard was the same, and that is largely why the now Chelsea manager holds the record as the top-scoring midfielder in Premier League history.

“It comes with a lot of practice and repetition on the training pitch. Half a yard, shoot. Half a yard, shoot. Half a yard, shoot.

“It might frustrate your forwards on game day. Maybe there will be times when Marcus Rashford says he was in a better position and should have been played in. Maybe Fernandes will be accused of greediness on the odd occasion.

“But it will be worth it for his goal return. In 2018-19, Fernandes’ last full season for Sporting Lisbon, he got 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 games.

“That is what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants from him now. United want those numbers, and they want to see a fruitful partnership form with Paul Pogba.”

Fernandes will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification this season.

The Red Devils will return to FA Cup action on Saturday evening when they take on Norwich City in the sixth round.

After that, Manchester United – who finished fifth and without a trophy last season – will take on Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games.

