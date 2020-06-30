Gary Neville raves about ‘outstanding’ Man United teenager

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has praised the “outstanding” Mason Greenwood for his recent form for Manchester United – and he is tipping the teenager to feature more regularly for the Red Devils.

Greenwood has enjoyed something of a breakthrough season this term under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the 18-year-old having notched up 38 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The teenage forward has featured in all three of Manchester United’s games since the return of top-flight football following the coronavirus pandemic in England.

Former Manchester United defender Neville clearly rates Greenwood highly and he is expecting to see more and more of the forward in a Red Devils shirt in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by the London Evening Standard, Neville said: “Paul Pogba’s introduction the other night against Tottenham completely changed the game. He demonstrated what he is.

“I do put Mason Greenwood into that category as well. I do think Manchester United, in games where you’ve got deep-lying defences, I think Mason Greenwood’s better than Daniel James.

“If you’ve got a counter-attack game, or you’re 1-0 up with 25 minutes to go and you want a speed merchant to come on, who runs like you wouldn’t believe, absolutely I’d bring Daniel James on all day long.

“But I think Mason Greenwood’s getting to the point now, whereby it’s going to be quite awkward for Ole to leave him out.

“I think he’s an outstanding player. Him and [Marcus] Rashford, with [Odion] Ighalo or [Anthony] Martial would be the front three.

“And with Pogba or [Bruno] Fernandes feeding them, with Fred, [Scott] McTominay or [Nemanja] Matic behind, I think United look a pretty decent team.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight.

After that, the Red Devils will take on Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Southampton in their next three Premier League games.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish this season.

Manchester United set up an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC on Saturday thanks to a win over Norwich City in the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils will take on the Londoners at Wembley on the weekend of 18 and 19 July.

