Odion Ighalo issues Man United warning about Bruno Fernandes

Odion Ighalo is backing Bruno Fernandes to continue to improve as he gets to know his Manchester United team-mates.

The Portugal international has been earning lots of praise for his performances since moving to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season following an electric start at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has showed no signs of struggling to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League, and Fernandes’ arrival at the club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Red Devils.

Ighalo recently extended his loan deal at Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua until next January, and the Nigerian striker believes that Fernandes will only get better as he gets to know his new team-mates.

Asked about his understanding with Fernandes, Juan Mata and Scott McTominay, Ighalo said: “They are very good players.

“They know how to keep the ball, they know how to play the ball. They have vision.

“Bruno is a very good player. Before you move he already knows what you’re trying to do. Even Juan Mata… they know how to play. The understanding is getting there, it’s getting better and better.

“Bruno and Anthony [Martial] you could see it against City and all that. The understanding is getting better and better each day.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place and without a trophy last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

