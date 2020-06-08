‘He gives you something extra’: Ryan Giggs praises Man United forward

Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs believes that Manchester United have made a wise move by extending Odion Ighalo’s loan deal at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian forward’s future had been up in the air in recent weeks as he approached the end of his initial six-month loan stay at the club from Shanghai Shenhua.

However, with the season having been heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United made the decision to extend the striker’s deal until next January.

It means that Ighalo will now play a part in trying to help Manchester United finish in the top four when the season resumes later this month.

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs believes that extending Ighalo’s deal was the right option for the Red Devils because the forward can offer the team something different in attack.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Giggs said of Ighalo: “He is different, he is just a centre-forward whereas the other players can play out wide.

“He gives you something extra. He gives you something off the bench as an impact.

“Or if he’s starting, centre-forwards always want to score goals and he’s scored goals. He’s scored goals everywhere he’s gone.

“So it’s positive that he’s able to stay because he’s done well. He’s scored goals and made an impact whenever he’s been on the pitch.”

Ighalo has made a solid start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four goals in all competitions since his January move to the club.

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip