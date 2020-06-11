Odion Ighalo: I’m ready to take Man United higher and higher

Odion Ighalo declares his intention to do what he can to take Man United to the next level

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 11 June 2020, 04:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has declared his intention to do what he can to take Manchester United “higher and higher” following the extension of his loan deal at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian forward signed for the Red Devils on an initial six-month loan deal back in January and he was due to return to his parent club Shanghai Shenhua this summer.

However, with the season having been put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ighalo’s loan deal has now been extended until January.

That means that the forward will be aiming to help the Red Devils to finish in the top four this season and also make an impact during the next campaign.

Ighalo has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four goals and making one assist in all competitions for the Red Devils so far.

Now, the forward has declared his desire to make a big impact at Old Trafford between now and the end of the season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Ighalo said: “I’m really happy. It’s a dream for me to be here. I’m buzzing and ready to go.

“Since the first day I arrived, I made it clear that I wanted whatever it takes to continue that work.

“Like I’ve said, since I was young, I’ve been supporting this club and playing for it is a dream. Now I’ve extended my loan, it makes it more even clear and I’m committed as I know, in my head, I’m here until January ending.

“I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

