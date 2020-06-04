Man United ‘prioritise’ signing quality 20-year-old this summer – report

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are set to “prioritise” signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Red Devils are keen on a deal to sign the 20-year-old from Dortmund this summer after securing the future of Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United announced this week that they have extended Ighalo’s loan deal with the club from Shanghai Shenhua by a further six months.

The Red Devils are now set to turn their attentions towards the summer transfer window and the players they could move to sign ahead of next season.

According to the same article, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now ready to “delay” his pursuit of a top-class centre-forward and instead focus his attention on signing other targets such as the 20-year-old Sancho.

The same article says that Solskjaer feels that the extension of Ighalo’s loan deal means that the club are no longer desperate to sign a new centre-forward.

According to the story, Sancho remains Solskjaer’s “dream” target this summer, even if the Red Devils are not likely to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £100m valuation of the attacker. The article also says that Jack Grealish and James Maddison are also still targets for the Red Devils.

Sancho has been in superb form for Dortmund this season, scoring 17 goals and making 16 assists in 27 Bundesliga games.

