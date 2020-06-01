Owen Hargreaves: Man United and Liverpool FC would ‘love’ to sign 20-year-old

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Manchester United and Liverpool FC are among the clubs who would “love” to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, according to Owen Hargreaves.

The 20-year-old’s future at Borussia Dortmund has been a constant source of speculation in recent months, with Sancho having been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

Sancho has caught the eye with his impressive form for Dortmund in recent seasons, with the England international having scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

The attacking midfielder netted his first professional hat-trick when he helped Borussia Dortmund seal a thumping 6-1 win over Paderborn in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the talented attacker, but former Manchester United midfielder says that most of the Premier League’s top clubs would welcome Sancho into their team if given the chance.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport quoted by Metro, Hargreaves said: “He makes every team better, that’s for sure.

“Everyone would love to have him. Man United, Man City, Liverpool, I think he’s that good that he gets in all of them.

“United, Chelsea and Arsenal would all love to have him. It depends on personnel and who could afford him?

“It will cost a lost but he’s a generational talent, truly remarkable with his goals and assists and he can play in different positions.

“He’s going to cost a lot but he’s worth it, I’d love to see him back in the Premier League.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are just two wins away from securing their first-ever Premier League title.

