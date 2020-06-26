Jamie Redknapp instructs 23-year-old to resist Man United return

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has urged Dean Henderson to continue his development at Sheffield United rather than return to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has excelled during his second successive season on loan at the Blades after Henderson helped Chris Wilder’s side secure promotion to the Premier League last term.

Henderson has effortlessly made the step up to the Premier League despite having no previous experience of top-flight football following loan stints in the lower leagues.

Only Liverpool FC number one Alisson Becker has kept more clean sheets than Henderson in the Premier League this season to underline Henderson’s impressive campaign.

David De Gea’s alarming drop in performance level have prompted talk of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retaining Henderson’s services next term rather than allowing the English starlet to go out loan again.

Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper has been making mistakes with alarming frequency over the past 24 months or so to raise questions about his future at the club.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp believes it would be a mistake for Henderson to return to act as De Gea’s understudy.

“Everything I see and hear, he’s made for the top,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “It’s only a matter of time but you have to get it right.

“I think Henderson developing at Sheffield United right now is the best thing possible for him. He doesn’t want to go to Man United as a number two.”

However, Redknapp’s Sky Sports colleague Graeme Souness felt that both De Gea and Henderson would benefit from the goalkeeper’s return to Old Trafford.

“Why put an age on it?” Souness said. “If he’s good enough, he’s ready. I’d get him back; if he puts De Gea under pressure and you get the best out of both of them, you’re doing your job. I think the clock’s ticking on De Gea, I do.

“Henderson sees himself as being ready and I like that. You won’t find out if he’s ready until you bring him back.”

Henderson joined Manchester United as a 14-year-old from Carlisle United before progressing through the youth ranks at the 20-time English champions.

The 23-year-old has spent time on loan at Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United.

Henderson helped the Blades to achieve promotion to the Premier League from the Championship last term, featuring in all 46 games in the 2018-19 season.

The England Under-21 international is still waiting to make his first-team debut for Manchester United.

Henderson was forced to sit out Sheffield United’s 3-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick for the hosts.

