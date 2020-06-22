Man United can beat anyone, declares Harry Maguire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Harry Maguire is convinced that Manchester United have enough quality in their squad to be able to beat “anyone”.

The Red Devils had to settle for a point on Friday night when they came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in north London.

Manchester United are currently in a battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, with the Red Devils trailing Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification as things stand.

The Red Devils will need to string together a series of positive results in the coming weeks as they look to climb the table and keep themselves in contention for a top-four finish.

Next up for Manchester United is a home clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday night, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to claim a win to boost their top-four hopes.

Now, Manchester United defender Maguire has talked up the confidence that he has in the current Red Devils squad as they prepare for a crucial few weeks in their season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Maguire replied when asked if home advantage is lost without fans: “Maybe it does take away the home fans making the atmosphere uncomfortable for the away team, but it’s still about the 11 players who turn up on the day.

“There is enough talent in our squad to go and beat anyone. We’re fully focused on ourselves and are not looking at it being home or away.

“We’re just seeing every game as a chance to try to get the three points and perform at our best.”

Manchester United will take on Norwich City next weekend, before Premier League clashes against Brighton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Southampton.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished sixth and without a trophy last term.

