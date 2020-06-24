BBC Sport pundit makes bold prediction about Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson believes that Manchester United are “about to kick on” as a team thanks to the quality players at their disposal.

The Red Devils returned to Premier League action with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham away from home last week as Bruno Fernandes netted a late equaliser from the penalty spot in north London.

Manchester United have been in decent form in the second half of the campaign, and their improved results appear to have coincided with the arrival of Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon back in January.

Fernandes has now scored three goals and made three assists in six Premier League games so far this season and he will be expecting to feature when Manchester United take on Sheffield United at home on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper David De Gea came in for some criticism for the way he allowed Steven Bergwijn to put Tottenham 1-0 up in the Premier League clash in north London on Friday.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson feels that it’s best not to jump to conclusions over De Gea’s form and believes that the future is bright for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Watching Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Friday’s draw at Spurs, you could tell they are in a good place at the moment.

“I know David de Gea’s mistake cost them a goal but they have so many quality players, and it feels like they are about to seriously kick on as a team.

“De Gea has not suddenly become a bad goalkeeper, it is just that at the moment he is not the De Gea who was United’s best player for three years.

“I wonder if he has just tweaked his technique a little bit, because what he used to do was brilliant and now what he does is average.”

Manchester United are currently five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this season.

The Red Devils will return to FA Cup action on Saturday when they travel to Norwich City in the sixth round, before their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League next week.

