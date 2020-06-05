‘The players are really happy for him’: Luke Shaw sends message to Man United forward

Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw has revealed that Manchester United squad’s delight at seeing Odion Ighalo have his loan spell at the club extended until January.

The future of the 30-year-old Nigerian forward had been up in the air as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with Ighalo initially having signed for Manchester United on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua back in January.

After lengthy discussions with the Chinese club, Manchester United were able to agree a deal to extend Ighalo’s stay at Old Trafford until January, meaning he will be able to help the Red Devils complete the season when Premier League football returns.

Now, Manchester United defender Shaw has revealed his delight at seeing Ighalo’s stay at Old Trafford lengthened until the new year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shaw said: “All the players are really happy for him.

“Obviously his situation was up in the air and we try not to talk about that kind of thing at training but we’re just so happy for him.

“Before he arrived, a few people outside the club weren’t too sure what he was going to bring to the club, but he’s shown everyone because he’s brought goals and a different style to our other strikers.

“He’s earned and deserved the chance to stay here longer. He brings happiness and a smile to the place.

“He’s great in training but he’s also been really important at times during games and scored some great goals.

“Now that everything’s sorted, hopefully he can relax now and settle back into doing what he was doing before football stopped.”

Ighalo, a boyhood Manchester United fan, has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four goals and making one assist in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men since his arrival in January.

He will be hoping to help Manchester United finish in the top four this season, with the Red Devils currently fifth and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

