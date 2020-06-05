‘The players are really happy for him’: Luke Shaw sends message to Man United forward

Luke Shaw explains why he was delighted to see Odion Ighalo extend his stay with Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 6 June 2020, 00:10 UK
Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw (Photo: Adidas)

Luke Shaw has revealed that Manchester United squad’s delight at seeing Odion Ighalo have his loan spell at the club extended until January.

The future of the 30-year-old Nigerian forward had been up in the air as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with Ighalo initially having signed for Manchester United on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua back in January.

After lengthy discussions with the Chinese club, Manchester United were able to agree a deal to extend Ighalo’s stay at Old Trafford until January, meaning he will be able to help the Red Devils complete the season when Premier League football returns.

Now, Manchester United defender Shaw has revealed his delight at seeing Ighalo’s stay at Old Trafford lengthened until the new year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shaw said: “All the players are really happy for him.

“Obviously his situation was up in the air and we try not to talk about that kind of thing at training but we’re just so happy for him.

“Before he arrived, a few people outside the club weren’t too sure what he was going to bring to the club, but he’s shown everyone because he’s brought goals and a different style to our other strikers.

“He’s earned and deserved the chance to stay here longer. He brings happiness and a smile to the place.

“He’s great in training but he’s also been really important at times during games and scored some great goals.

“Now that everything’s sorted, hopefully he can relax now and settle back into doing what he was doing before football stopped.”

Ighalo, a boyhood Manchester United fan, has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four goals and making one assist in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men since his arrival in January.

He will be hoping to help Manchester United finish in the top four this season, with the Red Devils currently fifth and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp told Kylian Mbappe would become a ‘king’ at Liverpool FC
Paul Pogba
Bruno Fernandes sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish
Paul Pogba
‘You’re not getting near him’: Man United defender raves about midfielder
Paul Pogba
Dimitar Berbatov sends warning to Man United about Paul Pogba return
Gary Neville
Gary Neville explains the ‘mistake’ Arsenal have made with key forward
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
Birthday boy Rafael Nadal ‘trying to stay positive’ – just like always
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish
John Barnes
John Barnes compares Liverpool FC to title-winning Man City side
ScoopDragon Football News Network