Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United star’s partnership with Bruno Fernandes promising

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 11 June 2020, 00:15 UK
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping that Bruno Fernandes can help to bring the best form out of Anthony Martial for Manchester United in the remainder of the season.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for the impact he has had at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils and his arrival has coincided with an upturn in form from Solskjaer’s men.

The 24-year-old Martial has been in decent form for Manchester United so far this season, scoring 11 goals and making three assists in the Premier League this term.

Solskjaer believes that the partnership between Fernandes and Martial can be a fruitful one and he is tipping the Frenchman to enjoy his best season in a Manchester United shirt this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “Well, Anthony’s had a difficult season with injures but he started the season the season really well and he’s finishing off…well the season’s not finished yet but he did really well towards the end.

“He’s working hard and for me Anthony was on the way to his best season at Manchester United so let’s see if he finishes it off and kicks on again.

“Tony and Bruno [Fernandes] have hit it off together so it’s a partnership that we hope can flourish.

“We knew he was a quality player and knew that when he came in he would have an impact straight away but you never know if he’s going to settle early in a new country but he’s taken to it like a duck to water.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action when they take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Friday 19 June.

