Jose Mourinho names Man United’s main weakness

Jose Mourinho declared that Manchester United are “not very good” at attacking build-up play after his Tottenham Hotspur side played out a 1-1 draw with the Red Devils on Friday night.

Spurs took the lead in the first half of the Premier League clash in north London when the Lilywhites went ahead thanks to Steven Bergwijn’s opener.

Manchester United brought on Paul Pogba midway through the second half and the French midfielder won a penalty after he was brought down by Eric Dier in the box.

January signing Bruno Fernandes stepped up to fire home the spot kick in the 81st minute to earn the Red Devils a point from their trip to the English capital.

Former Manchester United boss Mourinho delivered his honest assessment of the Red Devils after the game as he revealed that he believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are better in counter-attacking situations than slower build-up play.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mourinho said: “We analyse United [before the game] but I don’t think it’s for us to speak about them.

“I’ll just say that I think we gave them what I think they are not very good at, which was to given them the opportunity to have the ball and to play in organised attack.

“I think they are much more dangerous in counter-attack situations. They have fast people in attack and they can be really dangerous, but we managed to control that in an amazing way.

“I can even remember when the game was broken in the end where Marcus Rashford had a long ball [from Pogba] in the space and this kind of action but we controlled him very, very well.

“We wanted to be dangerous in counter-attacks but we knew that would be difficult for 90 minutes.”

The result left Manchester United in fifth place in the Premier League table and two points behind Chelsea FC, who travel to Aston Villa in the top flight on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they ended up sixth and without a trophy last term.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford in their next behind-closed-doors top-flight game.

