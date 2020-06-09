‘I don’t actually see that’: Sky Sports pundit plays down Man United expectations

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Charlie Nicholas has declared that he is not expecting to see Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes strike up an instant understanding in the Manchester United team.

Fernandes has been earning lots of praise for his performances since he signed for Manchester United back in the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old has already scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils and his arrival at Old Trafford has coincided with an upturn in form for Manchester United.

Pogba has been sidelined since January after he underwent ankle surgery at the turn of the year, but the French midfielder is now ready to make his return to action when the Premier League resumes later this month.

The resumption of the English top flight will provide Manchester United fans with the first chance to see both Pogba and Fernandes together in the same team.

However, former Arsenal star Nicholas is not expecting to be blown away by the partnership early on – and he has warned Manchester United about the threat posed by Wolves in the top-four race.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “With Manchester United, everyone is expecting them to kick on, I don’t actually see that.

“I don’t know how everyone is pairing Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to say it is going to be perfect at the start, I don’t think it will be.

“I think the big danger for the top-four is potentially Wolves.

“I really do think that Wolves have got themselves into a position, they love playing teams away, they tend to get big results and after the massive amount of games they have played so far this season, they have had a rest and will be fresh and fit and ready to go and with very little danger on them.

“I think they are the big danger to make the top four.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

