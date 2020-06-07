‘I was very worried’: Odion Ighalo opens up about Man United situation

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Odion Ighalo has admitted that he was “very worried” that he would not be able to extend his loan spell with Manchester United.

The Nigerian forward joined the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window and had made a promising start to life at Old Trafford before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo has scored four goals in all competition since his move, but it looked as if the forward would be returning to China at the end of May before the Red Devils were able to extend his loan deal until January.

Now, the forward will be hoping to play a part in helping Manchester United to clinch a top-four finish when the Premier League season resumes later this month.

And Ighalo has now admitted that he was concerned that his move to Manchester United would not be extended and he would have to return to his parent club in China.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ighalo said: “I was very worried it wasn’t going to happen.

“Shanghai wanted me to return because they know what I can do, and they believe in me so it was a bit difficult. But I want to thank them for agreeing to my wish to stay at Manchester United.

“I want to thank the manager Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] for pushing as well.

“It’s so hard to explain, but I still have the same feeling. I want to go every day to train with these young players and show what I can do.

“This is a great achievement for me to be at this club and I will never take it for granted.”

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points adrift of the top four as things stand.

