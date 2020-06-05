Bruno Fernandes sends clear message to Man United star Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he cannot wait to line up with Paul Pogba in a Manchester United shirt.

The French midfielder has been out of action due to injury for most of the season and he underwent ankle surgery back at the start of January.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has been settling in very well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and made four assists in all competitions since his move to the club and has been earning lots of praise for his eye-catching performances in a Red Devils shirt.

Manchester United fans will be excited about the prospect of seeing two world-class talents in the form of Fernandes and Pogba line up together for the Red Devils in the coming weeks.

And Fernandes himself has now admitted that he is looking forward to finally being able to play with the World Cup winner.

Asked if he’s excited about lining up with Pogba this season, Fernandes said in an Instagram Live, as quoted by Metro: “Yes of course, I think Paul is one of the best players in Manchester and in the world.

“He was injured for a lot of time. The opportunity to play side to side with him is fantastic because you want to play with the best players you can.”

Manchester United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

