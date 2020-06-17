‘His quality you can’t debate’: Peter Schmeichel talks up Man United star

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Peter Schmeichel has admitted that he is looking forward to seeing Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes line up with each other for Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Pogba has barely featured this season due to injury problems and he has been limited to just five starts in the Premier League so far this term.

The France international underwent ankle surgery back in January and he has not featured for the Red Devils in 2020 so far.

However, the 27-year-old is now believed to be on the cusp of making a comeback for Manchester United after having recovered from his operation during the coronavirus hiatus.

Pogba is now set to line up with January signing Bruno Fernandes for the first time in a Manchester United shirt, and former Red Devils goalkeeper Schmeichel is excited about the prospect of the pair playing together.

“It’s very important that United pick up from where they left off and since the signing of Bruno Fernandes – who wasn’t there for that long before everything shutdown – he’s changed the way that United play,” Schmeichel told Metro.

“There’s been an opportunity to get everyone back, particularly with Pogba. I can see him in a more number 10 role which I think he’s more suited to.

“I think he’s better playing with less defensive responsibility and less responsibility in the build-up. We haven’t seen the combination of Bruno and Pogba yet in a competitive sense so it’s something to look forward to.

“His [Pogba] quality you can’t debate. He’s a quality player but everyone has been confused about his ideal position.

“When he’s come on and played further forward it suits him better. I know people focus on his long range passing and they look fantastic but I look at his football intelligence.

“His short passing, how he puts people in. Bruno is coming a little bit of the left. He’s the sort of guy that roams around.

“You could play both of them next to each other in a 4-3-3 system but it’s just great to have Pogba back. It’s been a very, very long time that he’s been out.”

Pogba and Fernandes could be set to feature for Manchester United together when the Red Devils take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home in the Premier League on Friday night.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip