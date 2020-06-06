‘He’s got some work on his hands’: Paul Scholes’ warning for Man United star

Paul Scholes feels that Paul Pogba will have a point to prove as he bids to return to action for Man United

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta Sunday 7 June 2020, 00:15 UK
Paul Scholes
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has warned Paul Pogba that he has “work to do” to break back into the Manchester United team this season.

The French midfielder has been missing for most of the current campaign after having suffered a string of injury problems that have kept him out of action.

Pogba underwent ankle surgery at the start of January and the World Cup winner has been limited to just five starts in the Premier League all season.

The coronavirus crisis has allowed Pogba to work on his fitness levels behind closed doors and the midfielder is now poised to be ready for selection again when the season resumes later this month.

However, former Red Devils star Scholes feels that Pogba has plenty of work to do if he is to earn his spot back in the Manchester United first team in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, Scholes said: “Paul has got a little bit of work to do to get into the team.

“Before the outbreak happened and the stop happened, you have to say that the players that were playing – Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred – they were really doing well in midfield.

“It’s not going to be straightforward for Paul. He’s got some work on his hands just to get back into the team.

“But we all know what Paul’s capable of. He’s a top player when he’s on form.

“The better players you play with – surely that can only be to the benefit of the team.”

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils will resume their top-flight campaign with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June, before a home clash against Sheffield United the following Wednesday night.

