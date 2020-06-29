Phil Neville names the one signing Man United must make this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Phil Neville believes that Manchester United need to sign a new top-quality centre-half to support a Premier League title challenge next season.

The Red Devils have been in decent form since the return of top-flight football following the coronavirus pandemic, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won two of their three games in all competitions since the restart.

Manchester United needed extra-time to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening as they claimed a 2-1 win over Norwich City to progress to the last four.

Attentions will now gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players Manchester United could look to bring in ahead of next season.

Former Manchester United defender Neville reckons that the Red Devils are not too far away from challenging for the title, and he feels that signing a top-quality defender should be their main priority in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Asked about Manchester United’s current situation, Neville said: “I think one more signing.

“You think about Liverpool signing [Virgil] Van Dijk and Alisson in goal.

“One or two more signings or [Paul] Pogba and one more signing playing to their absolute best. I think United can get closer.”

Pressed further to name a position for that one signing, Neville replied: “Centre-back, you look at the impact Van Dijk had…

“Maguire has had a really strong impact but another real strong centre-back.

“They’ve still got to be defensively sound. One more signing and United can challenge.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

As things stand, the Red Devils are five points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Manchester United will take on Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Southampton in their next three Premier League games as the Red Devils aim to seal a spot in next season’s Champions League.

