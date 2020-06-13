Paul Pogba ‘super motivated’ to dazzle for Man United again

Paul Pogba is excited about returning to the Man United team, according to Louis Saha

Saturday 13 June 2020
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba is “super motivated” to dazzle upon his return to the Manchester United team, according to former Red Devils star Louis Saha.

Pogba has missed most of the current campaign due to a string of injury troubles, with the midfielder having undergone ankle surgery back at the start of January.

The French midfielder has only made five starts in the Premier League so far this term, but he is now fit and ready to return to action for the Red Devils, with Manchester United set to resume their campaign with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

Pogba is set to line up alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes for the first time in the coming weeks after the Portugal international’s arrival at the club from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Now, former Manchester United star Saha has explained why he’s expecting to see Pogba thrive in the Red Devils team in the forthcoming games.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Saha said of Pogba: “He’s one of the best players in the world.

“He had a tough season plagued by injuries. He came back very motivated, that’s what some of the players told me.

“When I talk to him on the phone, he’s super motivated, so I really want to see not a new Pogba, but Pogba with support.

“I don’t think he was supported. Now he has Bruno Fernandes next to him, who’s another leader, another creator.”

Manchester United currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

They will travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June in their first game since the season was put on hold in March.

