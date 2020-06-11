Rafael Da Silva tells Man United to sign ‘perfect’ midfielder this summer

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Rafael Da Silva has taken to social media to urge Manchester United to make a move to sign Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich this summer.

Recent reports in the French media have credited Manchester United with an interest in signing the 25-year-old Bayern Munich star as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers adding to his squad this summer.

According to the same reports, the likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan are the two teams battling it out to sign Tolisso in the summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United star Rafael played alongside Tolisso during his spell at French club Lyon, and the Brazilian has admitted that the midfielder is one of the “best” he has ever played with.

And, in a post on Twitter reacting to the media reports linking Tolisso to Manchester United, Rafael admitted that he would love to see his former team-mate end up at Old Trafford.

Posting on Twitter in response to a report linking Tolisso with a move to Manchester United, Rafael said: “One of best midfielder I play with, I think will be perfect for Manchester United. Hope he goes there.”

Tolisso has scored three goals and made five assists in all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this season.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip