Ryan Giggs names the one signing Man United must make this summer

Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he needs to bring in a new centre forward at Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as they look to add to their squad ahead of Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Friday night in what was their first Premier League game since the season was suspended back in March.

Solskjaer will now be hoping for his side to string together a run of results to push the Red Devils back into the top four as they aim for a spot in the Champions League for next season.

Attentions will inevitably start to turn towards the summer transfer window in the coming weeks as the Red Devils ponder their recruitment strategy ahead of next season.

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is one player to have been touted as a possible target for Manchester United in the coming transfer window.

Giggs feels that Grealish would be a great signing for Manchester United – but he also underlined his belief that the Red Devils need to bring in a new centre-forward ahead of next season.

Asked if Grealish would be a good signing for Manchester United, Giggs replied: “Yeah, if a quality player like that becomes available then Man United are going to be [in for him].

“Because he looks like a Man United player. He takes the ball, attracts loads of fouls.

“I would say we definitely need a centre forward. ‘A centre forward who, if a team is deep, he’s going to play that centre-forward role. Be on the end of passes, be on the end of crosses, score 20, 25 goals.

“I still think if we’re going to catch City and Liverpool we’re still three or four players short.

“But definitely promising and exciting with Bruno and Pogba coming into the team.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will then travel to Norwich City in their next Premier League game.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip