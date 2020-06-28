‘It hurts’: Man United boss reacts to Liverpool FC’s title triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated Liverpool FC on winning the Premier League title this season but admits that it “hurts” for his Manchester United team to miss out.

Liverpool FC were officially crowned as Premier League champions on Thursday night after Chelsea FC sealed a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to leave Jurgen Klopp’s men 23 points clear at the top of the table.

The Reds have been by far and away the top performers in the Premier League this season, with the Merseyside outfit having won all but three of their top-flight games so far.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer’s Manchester United side are currently in the midst of a battle to try and finish in the top four, with the Red Devils five points behind Chelsea FC and a staggering 37 points behind Liverpool FC.

Manchester United boss Solskjaer was quick to congratulate Klopp and his Liverpool FC side for their achievement, but he admits that it always painful to see one of his club’s rivals lift the trophy.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserves it and they deserve credit, it’s a hard league to win.

“So well done to Jurgen and his players.

“Every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts, I reckon that’s the feeling everyone associated with Manchester United – all our players, staff supporters – we want to get back to winning ways and that’s our challenge.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they take on Manchester City away from home.

The Reds have won 28 of their 31 Premier League games so far this season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are preparing for their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

