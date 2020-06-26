Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits it’s ‘exciting’ to work with Man United star

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that it feels “exciting” to work with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

The Portugal international has been earning rave reviews since his move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window back in January.

Fernandes has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United first team and he has scored three goals and made three assists in seven Premier League games so far for the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old played 80 minutes as Manchester United claimed a 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday night to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Paul Pogba also started the game alongside Manchester United’s January signing and Red Devils fans will be hoping to see more from the pair in the coming seasons.

Solskjaer admits that Pogba still needs more time to build up his fitness levels after his lengthy spell on the sidelines, but he is confident that the pair can strike up a good understanding in his Red Devils side.

Asked about the Pogba-Fernandes combination after Wednesday’s win, Solskjaer told Manchester United’s website: “Paul is still a bit away from his best form which is natural because that’s his first start since September and he’s been working hard, so hopefully there is more to come.

“I thought Bruno showed some quality in the game and it’s exciting to be working with talent like this.”

The Red Devils are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they take on Norwich City away from home in the sixth round.

Manchester United will then face Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in their next three games in the Premier League as they try to catch Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place in the Premier League and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip