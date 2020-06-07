Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a message for Man United’s rivals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United’s rivals that his Red Devils squad are in high spirits as they prepare to step up their pursuit of a top-four finish.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification reaches its climax.

Manchester United had been in good form just before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March, with the Red Devils having won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a big-money deal in the January transfer window seemed to provide United with a lift as their form improved following the playmaker’s move to Old Trafford.

The Manchester United squad have been back in training for the last few weeks and they are now preparing for their return to action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June.

And Solskjaer has now revealed that his squad are in very good shape as they prepare to battle it out with the likes of Chelsea FC for a top-four finish.

“In any interview, I’d say, ‘Yes the mood is great and the spirit’s good’ but it has been really good,” Solskajer told Manchester United’s website.

“I think everyone can see over the last few months how the players have behaved and dealt with the situation and how we as a club have dealt with it.

“The players have kept themselves fit as well, which has been great.

“The weather was fantastic when they got going in small groups and gradually now, as we’ve got into contact training, you can see a little bit more of the edge but also the camaraderie and team bonding.

“That’s vital for me in a team,” stressed Solskjaer. “That’s one of the main things, that we are a team and the team goes before anything else.”

