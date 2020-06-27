Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers fresh update on Paul Pogba at Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United have no intention of selling Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window.

The World Cup winner has endured an injury-hit season with the Red Devils and he underwent ankle surgery at the start of January after a string of fitness problems.

However, Pogba has now recovered and is playing as a regular fixture in the Manchester United team, with the midfielder having made his first Premier League start since September in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

There has been plenty of speculation about Pogba’s long-term future over the last few months, with the midfielder having been linked with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.

However, Solskjaer has now reassured Manchester United supporters that the Red Devils have no intention on cashing-in on the former Juventus star this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “Paul knows he’s a special talent and he doesn’t want to in five or ten years time look back and think I didn’t make the most of it.

“He is a already a World Cup winner, he has won things with Juventus and us so I’m not surprised by his enthusiasm and dedication to us.

“We are looking to keep Paul here and we are looking to keep the best players here anyway.”

Solskjaer also moved to dismiss suggestions that it would be difficult for both Bruno Fernandes and Pogba to play in the same team.

He continued: “The two [Pogba and Fernandes] can play well together and that is exciting.

“There will be rotations and times when Paul will play up with Bruno sometimes deeper, sometimes he will play in a diamond.

“But of course it has been encouraging to see them together but its also encouraging to see how Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred are making it difficult for me to leave them out which is good for me a coach.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home.

The Red Devils are currently five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip